The Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, through the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies, tested this Thursday the operability of the civil protection plans with a drill carried out in the Valle de Escombreras (Cartagena), consisting of the intervention before a forest fire declared in the Sierra de la Fausilla that ends up affecting Repsol facilities, which involved the activation, in the emergency phase, of the Emergency Civil Protection Plan against Forest Fires (Infomur Plan), first, and the Exterior Emergency Plan for the Chemical Sector in the Valle de Escombreras (PlanQuiEs), later.

In this way, the emergency involved the mobilization of more than fifty troops, including technicians from Civil Protection, Environment, Industry, Defense Unit against Forest Fires, Fire Extinguishing Service, Rescue and Civil Protection of the Cartagena City Council , bodies and security forces, as well as personnel from the Repsol company.

Likewise, the warning system was activated for the population due to the accumulation of smoke caused by the fires (both forest and industrial), and the confinement of the residents of the nearest populated area, that is, Alumbres, was recommended until the standardization of air quality parameters.

Coordination



The general director of Citizen Security and Emergencies, Fulgencio Perona, supervised the development of the exercise from the Advanced Command Post, installed in the Valle de Escombreras. Perona highlighted the importance of this type of drills “because they test the operability of civil protection plans or, what is the same, our capacity to mobilize troops and the necessary coordination” between all the organizations involved in the resolution of these kinds of emergencies. The director general pointed out that the drills “entail a subsequent task of analyzing the response. We detect errors and take note to improve.

This drill is part of the implementation and maintenance tasks of the External Emergency Plan for the Escombreras Valley Chemical Sector (PlanQuiEs), which currently involves a dozen companies in the Valley, including Repsol, whose facilities work with qualified substances as dangerous by national and European regulations.