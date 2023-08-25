Emergencies.. Technical advice
On a normal day, one would use their smartphone to pass the time, exchange text messages with friends, and maybe do work by the pool.
During a natural disaster, a smartphone can also be a lifeline, a way to get the latest emergency information or share your location, or even a way to navigate to safety or call an emergency number. Contingency planning often means making sure you can survive without technology. Electricity and cellular service may be out for hours or days after a major disaster.
But one can and should plan to provide some technology-based backups, whether that’s keeping one’s phone running long enough to get back in touch with one’s family or to receive the latest emergency information. Here are some tips for surviving with our technology, in addition to the basics recommended by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Firstly, one has to know the worst and average probabilities so that he can plan for disasters that may occur in his place of residence.
It is true that some of them are obvious – such as hurricanes in Florida – but there are many other situations to prepare for, according to Dede Bennett Gale, an associate professor of emergency management at the University of Albany.
So start by looking for your state’s emergency management website. Many states have tools that allow you to search for your address and see the risks specific to your exact location, along with recommendations on ways to prepare for or mitigate damages. The most common type of natural disaster is flooding, according to the World Health Organization. Other disasters that could affect almost anywhere include recent record-breaking heat waves and winter storms, raining or freezing. This makes keeping your smartphone at the right temperature or humidity level a priority.
The latest smartphones advertise themselves as being water resistant, but you should still try to keep them as dry as possible. It is possible to put the phone, cords and battery in airtight plastic bags if you are facing flooding or wet weather, and these bags can also be used to store any important documents in the event of an evacuation. A large dry bag that can hold a laptop and phone, or just a waterproof case for a smartphone that lets you see the screen, is a must. Smartphones may also stop working if they are too cold or too hot.
And warming a smartphone is easier than keeping it cool. But any insulated cooler bag may keep the temperature down. Follow the same rules as spare batteries, which can lose capacity if they are too cold or fail if they get too hot. Avoid changing the temperature of any device too quickly or dramatically. If your phone gets hot, don’t put it in the fridge. Radio is an important device in an emergency, it lasts much longer than a smartphone, and it can be a major source of emergency updates from organizations such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Experts recommend planning for at least 72 hours after an emergency.
Anyone who has used a modern smartphone knows that its battery life usually lasts a day. There are ways to extend battery life, but you should still plan ahead and get extra power in the form of a power bank. Everyone should have a spare battery that can be used to recharge at least one smartphone. And if one has cell service, you can get urgent updates from emergency agencies at the city and state levels, including evacuation orders.
Some notifications have been turned on and some you may have turned off in the past. FEMA recommends starting by signing up for its Basic Alerts by texting 43362 for preparedness tips, shelter and other options. Then, sign up for each local emergency alert option. And if someone has electricity but no access to the Internet, their phone can still be a valuable resource. One has only to download the offline versions of maps for your area on Google or Apple Maps beforehand. He can get the first aid app from the American Red Cross that works offline. Finally, make sure you create a plan in advance for your entire family and save it on everyone’s devices so they know where to gather.
And if something happens to your home in a disaster, recovery will be better with a few key documents saved. And save all this stuff in the cloud so it can be accessed if something happens to your phone like photographing your house (inside and out), passports and insurance documents. In addition to thinking about how you’ll keep your technology up and running, make sure you plan what to do if you don’t keep the technology.
When there is a major power or cell phone outage, many stores are forced to revert to cash-based transactions. So put some emergency cash inside your emergency bag – as much as you can save and think you’ll need for three days.
