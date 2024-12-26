The Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat Valenciana has activated Situation 0 of the Special Plan Against Seismic Risk to monitor the three earthquakes occurred in the Ribera Alta region.

Specifically, as reported by the Valencian 112 in its X account, the Coordination Center has received notification from the National Geographic Institute (IGN) of two earthquakes registered in the municipality of Antella. One of them has taken place in Gavarda at 10:22 a.m. this Thursday, with a magnitude of 2.1 and a depth of 4.0 kilometers, while the second was in Alcàntera de Xúquerwith magnitude 3.0 and depth 5.0 kilometers at 10:44 a.m.

A third movement has also been registered in Sumacàrcer at 11:17 a.m., with a magnitude of 2.9 and a depth of 0 kilometers.

The Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat (CCE) has reported that telephone number 112 has not received calls related to the earthquake, although it has pointed out that the City Council has confirmed that The tremor has been felt by the population.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) has also reported that they are carrying out “exhaustive” monitoring of the Ribera Alta area and its faults.