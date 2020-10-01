Additional airmobile groups of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation will be transferred to the Voronezh and Rostov regions on behalf of the head of the department Yevgeny Zinichev to fight natural fires, according to the department’s website.

228 people and 52 units of special equipment from neighboring regions were sent to the Rostov region. Forests are burning in the Milyutinsky and Tsimlyansky districts of the Rostov region. The area of ​​two forest fires by the morning of October 1 increased to 280 hectares. As a result of the fire, which spread to the village, a woman died.

Airmobile groups of EMERCOM units in Kaluga, Lipetsk, Oryol, Ryazan, Tambov and Tula regions left for the Voronezh region. Aviation is also fighting fires.

Earlier it was reported that the fire in the village of Nikolaevka in the Voronezh region was caused by a falling tree on a power transmission line, which caused a spark, from which the forest caught fire. After that, the fire moved to the village. 50 buildings were destroyed, including 21 residential buildings.