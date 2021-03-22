EMERCOM of Russia warned the Russians about the beginning of spring floods. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the official statement, this year’s flood will begin in the regions of the South and North Caucasian Federal Districts. The ministry noted that this natural phenomenon usually occurs on their territory due to heavy rainfall and melting of the ice and snow cover.

The representatives of the department also identified the regions requiring increased attention during the flood-prone period. They added that constant monitoring is being carried out on all rivers of the Far East, Siberia, the Urals, the Volga region and the north-western part of the country. Drones are also used for this.

Earlier, climatologist Ekaterina Pestryakova said that under the threat of flooding due to global warming and melting permafrost, first of all, St. Petersburg, Kurgan and part of the Chelyabinsk regions are located. According to her, these territories can be flooded due to their low location relative to the level of the World Ocean.