On the night and morning of February 25, strong wind, snowfall and ice are expected in Moscow. This is stated on February 24 in an emergency warning about adverse weather conditions on website GU EMERCOM of Russia in Moscow.

It is noted that in the period from 5 to 10 in the morning there will be winds of up to 13 m / s, and there will be heavy ice on the roads.

In this regard, the Ministry of Emergency Situations asks to refrain from traveling by personal transport, and while driving a car, be more careful and increase the distance from other vehicles. Drivers are also asked to avoid overtaking and frequent lane changes.

The department advises not to leave children unattended.

“Being on the street during a snowstorm, in case of strong gusts of wind, bypass billboards and wobbly structures,” the Emergencies Ministry recommends.

Earlier on the same day, the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia announced that serious warming would bring a cyclone to the Moscow region, which moves across the waters of the northern seas.

On Thursday, February 25, forecasters forecast snow at night, heavy in places; in the west of the region, wet snow in the morning, the air temperature in Moscow is –12 …– 10 degrees with an increase in the morning to –1 degrees, in the region –15 …– 10 degrees with an increase in places by Friday, February 26, the daytime air temperature in Moscow will be 4 … 6 degrees, in the region 2 … 7 degrees. South-west and west wind, 5-10 m / s, in places with gusts up to 15 m / s.

On Saturday night in Moscow is expected to be 1 … 3 degrees, in the region of 0 … 3 degrees, in the afternoon in Moscow it will be 1 … 3 degrees, in the region of 0 … 3 degrees. South-west and west wind, 5-10 m / s, at night with gusts up to 15 m / s. Ice covered. The weather will not change on Sunday.