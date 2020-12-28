The height of the waves in the Barents Sea in the area of ​​the sinking of the trawler “Onega” near Novaya Zemlya reaches four meters, and the air temperature is about -20 degrees. This was reported on December 28 at the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Unfavorable weather makes it difficult to use aviation to search for people.

The search operation for 17 sailors from the vessel is being carried out in cooperation with the Marine Rescue Coordination Center, the Northern Fleet and the North-Western Aviation Rescue Unit, specifies “RIA News“. “The Marine Rescue Coordination Center coordinates and manages the operation,” the department noted.

“Onega” fished near Novaya Zemlya, the home port of the vessel is Murmansk. In total, there were 19 fishermen on the trawler, two of them were rescued, they were taken to the Voikovo ship.

The fate of 17 remains unknown, the search operation continues.

The Governor of the Murmansk Region, Andrey Chibis, instructed the relevant government ministries to help the families of sailors from the Onega trawler.