Three employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations by swimming accompanied the head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov, who was moving in a motor boat along the flooded Kerch. Videos posted RIA News…

The report said rescuers were heading to the city hospital. “The waters in the filming location are chest-deep, it’s easier to swim than to walk,” explained Aksenov’s advisor.

The press service of the head of Crimea noted that they do not know who arranged the swim behind his boat in Kerch, the publication “Podyem” reports in its Telegram-channel. “I have no idea who it is. I don’t know. I can confirm that the head of Crimea is on a working visit to Kerch, as there was flooding there. He has an inspection of this situation. Now there will be a meeting of the operational headquarters on the current situation, and certain decisions will be made there, ”said press secretary Anna Chenskaya.

Earlier it was reported that heavy rains fell on the east of Crimea, and one and a half monthly precipitation rates fell in Kerch and the surrounding areas. 12 houses and the basement of the city hospital were flooded, but the evacuation of patients is not planned.