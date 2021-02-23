Within the framework of the efforts made to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, the Crisis, Disaster and Emergency Management Team in the Emirate of Ajman announced the decision to amend the working hours of cafes and restaurants in the emirate, to be closed at exactly 11 pm, starting today, Tuesday, February 23, and excludes from the decision restaurants that sell snacks Cafeterias and restaurants that provide delivery service, in the context of ensuring the safety of society and limiting the spread of the virus.

The Crisis and Disaster Team calls on the owners of restaurants and cafes to adhere to the decision and to take all preventive and precautionary measures, stressing that the responsible authorities will deal firmly with the violators.





