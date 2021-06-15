Second day and the emergencies begin. Turkey and Wales meet from this afternoon at 6:00 p.m. (Four) at the Baku Olympic Stadium to open the second day of group A. The Ottomans fell clearly on the opening night against Italy (0-3) and as a strong team with great talents they must react to a Wales that managed a point against Switzerland.

Probable lineups Turkey: Çakir; Çelik, Demiral, Söyüncü, Meraş; Ayhan, Tufan, Çalhanoğlu, Kahveci, Ünder; Yılmaz. Welsh: Ward; Roberts, Mephma, Rodon, Davies; Morrell, Allen; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore. Referee: Artur Dias (Portugal).

Despite playing against one of the hosts, the defeat was a hard blow in the dressing room led by Senol Günes. More for the forms than for the result itself. Changes in the eleven are expected with the clear intention of making a full six points in the two remaining games in the group stage to try to be second. Kaan Ayhan could enter as a pivot for Yokuslu while Irfan Kahveci and Cengiz Ünder, repellent on Friday, have options to start.

A priori they have gotten rid of the main obstacle of the first phase, something that Wales faces with enthusiasm and optimism from today (and on Sunday against Italy) after the draw achieved on the first day. It is likely that Robert Page will bet on the same eleven men as the first day, but the question is whether he will return to his usual 3-4-3 or if he will persist in the 4-2-3-1 proposed against the Helvetians.

These two teams have not met since 1997, when Turkey beat Wales 6-4 in the 1998 World Cup qualifying phase. On that date the Welsh press highlighted the pride of their team despite the defeat. Today, pride is combined with talent and quality to at least try to repeat the feat of reaching the semifinals, like five years ago.