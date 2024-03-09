The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority continued to monitor developments in the depression and the extent of its impact on the country, in cooperation and coordination with the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Interior, the National Center of Meteorology, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, by holding a series of meetings of the Joint Assessment Team for Meteorological and Tropical Situations..

According to the latest developments, the National Center of Meteorology noted that the current rains are concentrated on the islands, coasts, and northern regions, between heavy and moderate, and it is expected that clouds will continue to flow from west to east, interspersed with cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by rainfall of varying intensities during the day today, Saturday..

The center added that the severity of the situation will gradually ease, starting this Saturday evening, and will be limited tomorrow to the east and north of the country, and the weather condition will end on Sunday evening..

While the Ministry of Interior indicated, according to the latest developments in the weather situation, that it will continue to activate business continuity plans. In addition to closely assessing the weather situation, with a focus on the security and safety of citizens and residents, field work teams are making every effort to secure valley areas and flood channels, to reduce risks and ensure the safety of lives and property, and traffic teams are also working to organize traffic and traffic, to avoid traffic jams. Facilitating the movement of ambulances, emergency vehicles and basic services, where these joint integrated efforts come from; To face various challenges to help reduce damage and ensure everyone's safety.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explained that the heavy rains witnessed in most regions of the country led to the filling of some dams, without recording any damage to public and private property, thanks to advance preparations for the rainy season and taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of dams and the efficiency of their work in storing water, including opening gates. Dams and emptying water to relieve pressure on them and prepare them to absorb new amounts of rainwater, cleaning canals and performing periodic maintenance..

The Ministry confirmed that the advanced systems and modern technologies used in managing dams played an important role in real-time monitoring and control by monitoring the flows of rainwater, torrents and floods in the valleys through the use of artificial intelligence techniques, and employing modern technology in the process of calculating the speed rates of water flows, their quantities and their depth with high accuracy. It was sent to the Ministry’s Control and Monitoring Center and its data was processed and analyzed, which contributed to the speed and accuracy of decision-making.