The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the new Corona virus emerging in the country “Covid-19”, during which it announced that the percentage of vaccinated people reached 69.89% of the total eligible group, while 77.84% was achieved for those over 60 years old, and stressed the importance of Accelerating the receipt of the vaccine and the commitment of all members of society to the procedures and instructions, especially with the approaching Eid al-Fitr, and avoiding visits and family gatherings

In detail, the spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, confirmed that the national vaccination campaign in the UAE continues to achieve its goals, which reflects the strength of the medical and health system in the country, indicating that 69.89% of the total eligible group of those over the age of 16 has obtained The vaccine, 77.84% was achieved for those over 60 years of age.

Al Dhaheri said: “The total number of doses that have been provided to date has reached more than 10 million and seven hundred thousand doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution has reached 108.99 doses per 100 people, while the number of tests is approaching about 45 million examinations, an achievement counted for the UAE, which confirms day after day. On the day that it is one of the most successful global models in facing this crisis, “stressing that the Emirati model in confronting the pandemic has become an example to be emulated, thanks to the state’s proactive vision, the successes of the heroes of the first line of defense, and the efforts of health institutions, which made the UAE the focus of attention and praise of the world in Addressing the “Covid 19” virus.

He added: “We would like to emphasize the importance of taking the vaccine, which will have a positive effect on the Emirati community by breaking the chain of infection, and preserving the achievements made in the face of” Covid-19 “, with the need to ensure that the precautionary measures are continued after taking the vaccine, and adhere to the laws and guidelines that have been made. Established by the concerned authorities, commitment is an individual responsibility and a national duty for every member of society.

Al Dhaheri called on all members of society to adhere to the measures issued by the concerned authorities, such as social distancing and wearing masks permanently, even after the completion of the vaccine doses, given the importance of commitment to achieving victory and returning life to normal, indicating the importance of taking the vaccine, especially with Continuous mutations in the virus that the whole world is facing.

He announced the review and modernization of the national travel protocol to include facilities for vaccine recipients, with regard to isolation and health reservation, according to the concerned destinations, in line with the preventive and precautionary measures that ensure the safety and security of all members of society.

Al Dhaheri called upon all members of the councils, the need to cooperate and adhere to the procedures and instructions, especially with the approaching Eid al-Fitr, and to avoid family visits and gatherings, and to limit them only to members of the same family who live in the same house, taking care to wear masks and to adhere to physical distancing while sitting with the elderly and people with diseases Chronic.

He said: “It is preferable to offer congratulations and blessings to relatives and friends through electronic communication channels, not to exchange gifts and food between neighbors, and to refrain from distributing the Eid to children or even spending it from banks and circulating it among individuals during this period, and using electronic alternatives for that.”





