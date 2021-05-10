The UAE government held a periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the new Corona virus in the country, during which it announced the establishment of the Eid al-Fitr prayer, provided that the prayer period is only 15 minutes, including the sermon, with the application of precautionary measures, and it also announced the start of the production of the «Hayat Fax» vaccine »In the UAE and its distribution within the country, noting that more than 11 million doses of Corona vaccination have been provided, as the rate of vaccination exceeds 72.03% of the total eligible group, in addition to the vaccination of 79.03% of the 60-year-old elderly group.

In detail, the spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, affirmed that the health authorities will continue their efforts to raise the community’s immunity against “Covid-19” disease, by vaccinating the largest possible percentage of those eligible to take the vaccine, “People from the age of 16 years and over.” Noting that the provision of various vaccines has been expanded in all the emirates of the country, and it is now possible for citizens and residents to obtain any of the vaccines approved in the country (Sinopharma, Pfizer-Biontec, AstraZeneca, and Sputnik) at the approved vaccination centers in each emirate.

Al Hosani stressed that the national vaccination campaign in the UAE continues to achieve its goals, as more than 72.03% of the total eligible group have been vaccinated, and 79.03% of the elderly group aged 60 years and over has been vaccinated, which is the priority group being more At risk of contracting the disease and its complications, noting the importance of the societal role and its commitment in the current stage, especially since the UAE has taken all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of society, the most important of which is the availability of vaccines.

Al Hosani said: “The total number of doses that have been provided to date has reached more than 11 million doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution has reached 113.10 doses for every 100 people, while the number of tests has exceeded more than 46 million tests, an achievement that is counted for the UAE, which confirms day after day that it is One of the most important global successful models in limiting the spread of the crisis ».

She added: “Health authorities closely follow the effectiveness of vaccines by following the developments of clinical studies and following up on the effectiveness of vaccinations in the community by tracking all positive cases that have been registered in the country and classifying them according to vaccination and disease severity, which helps in monitoring the effectiveness of vaccination continuously.”

Al Hosani revealed that a study had been conducted on the effectiveness of vaccination in the country, which showed a significant decrease in the rate of infection with the “Covid-19” virus after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. The study also found that the effectiveness of vaccination in preventing people from the need to go to hospital is 93%. While the effectiveness of vaccination in reducing the need for intensive care is 95%, confirming that the results of the study showed that unvaccinated people are most likely to develop serious complications from this disease, so according to this study, it is necessary for everyone to take the initiative to take the vaccine to avoid infection with a virus. Covid-19 »and its complications.

During the briefing, Al Hosani announced the start of production of the “Hayat Fax” vaccine in the Emirates, which reflects the start of a historic stage for vaccine manufacturing in the country, as this step is an important strategic step in raising the efficiency of the health sector infrastructure and developing local and national capacities in the field of biotechnology. Noting the start of distributing the vaccine within the country, and that the UAE is expected to become a leading regional headquarters in this field, as work is underway to approve the vaccine in other countries and start the necessary accreditation procedures worldwide.

For his part, the spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, announced the establishment of the Eid Al-Fitr prayer and the prayer protocol, as it was decided to limit the length of prayer to 15 minutes, including the sermon, with the application of precautionary measures such as wearing masks and physical distancing, pointing to It is strictly forbidden to attend prayer, individuals residing with infected people and receiving treatment, and those residing with people who have had contact with “Covid-19” patients and people suffering from chronic diseases.

Al Dhaheri said: “Gatherings and handshakes are prohibited before and after the Eid prayer in all its forms, and it is sufficient to greet and congratulate remotely, and the prayer will be in approved mosques or Eid chapels that are open in all emirates of the country, with the continued closure of service facilities and places of ablution, and the elderly groups who are above The 60 and children under 12 years of age avoid going to the Eid prayer, in order to preserve their health and safety.

He added: “The concerned authorities and volunteers will supervise the process of entering and leaving the places of prayer, to prevent congestion and organize the performance of prayer, provided that the mosques only open 15 minutes before the prayer and close immediately after the completion of the sermon,” stressing the importance of discipline and work to continue following the precautionary measures and commitment According to the instructions issued by the competent authorities.

Al Dhaheri reiterated his emphasis on the importance of adhering to precautionary measures, especially during the blessed Eid al-Fitr period, such as avoiding family visits and gatherings, and limiting them only to members of the same family who live in the same house, taking care to wear masks and adhere to physical distancing while sitting with the elderly and those with chronic diseases, and preferring the option Offering congratulations and congratulations to relatives and friends through electronic communication channels, not exchanging gifts and food between neighbors, in addition to refraining from distributing Eid to children, or even spending it from banks, and circulating it among individuals during this period, and using electronic alternatives for that.

Take two vaccinations for Corona

The spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, warned against taking a different vaccine for people who received two doses of the vaccine against “Covid-19”, and alerted that there are no studies on the safety of diversifying between more than one vaccine at the present time, noting that It requires more future studies. She said: “We are closely following international studies in this field and we will provide you with any developments on the subject, if they are available, and at the present time we recommend that people who have received two doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine do not take any other type of vaccine, in the interest of their health and safety. ».

• 93%, the effectiveness rate provided by the vaccination to prevent hospitalization in the event of infection.





