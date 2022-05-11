The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus in the country “Covid-19”, during which it announced the registration of stability in the decrease in the number of infections and the continuation of the pace of no deaths recorded.

The official spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Taher Al-Buraik Al-Amiri, confirmed that “the UAE has been keen, in all its sectors, to preserve the health and safety of all members of society and limit the spread of the (Covid-19) pandemic, which resulted in stability in the decrease in numbers Injuries and the continuation of the pace of no deaths recorded for a noticeable period,” noting that “this stability reflects the leadership’s directives that emphasized harnessing all capabilities, capabilities and resources, emphasizing the priority of human health and safety.”

Al Ameri said: “The UAE has proven its success in managing the crisis through proactive steps and deliberate plans with the aim of containing, reducing repercussions and preserving gains. This success has been achieved due to national harmony among all sectors at the state level,” noting that “this harmony comes within the strategy A wise country that has adopted a tight balance between its sectors with the aim of achieving sustainable recovery.

He stressed that all the authorities concerned with managing the “Covid-19” pandemic in the country are still working on the continuous review of the data and the continuation of monitoring operations to read the developments and study ways to reduce and prevent its risks with flexibility and transparency, noting that “this approach is the main factor that has strengthened the confidence of society with all the announced procedures and decisions during the past two years.”

Al-Amiri added that the response to the crisis is still ongoing, and the bet continues on the continued commitment and awareness of society to adopt a culture of self-protection, and to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures to preserve the gains, stressing that the continued success of the UAE in addressing the pandemic was dependent on the societal role in a large proportion, as the community was a prominent factor. In applying all precautionary measures, following up on the most important decisions and recommendations, and avoiding rumors and false information.

He called on members of society to continue to adhere to the preventive measures adopted within the country and during travel and holidays, and to take all precautionary and approved measures.



