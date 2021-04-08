The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee resulting from the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, adopted general preventive measures for the month of Ramadan, related to religious and social activities, in the interest of public health, and to preserve the safety of all members of society.

The committee recommended that the special needs of the month of Ramadan be requested electronically, to avoid going to markets and shops, in addition to preventing the distribution and exchange of meals between neighbors, family and friends, and to reduce mixing of groups most vulnerable to infection by avoiding gatherings and going out unnecessary, and to avoid gatherings of Ramadan nights in councils.

It also recommended persisting in sterilizing hands with an alcohol disinfectant or washing them well with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and being careful to clean and sterilize tools and surfaces that are frequently touched, as well as adhering to a physical distance of at least two meters.

The general precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the committee include the commitment to wearing the muzzle at all times, especially around the most vulnerable groups, avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth before washing hands, and making sure to cover the mouth and nose during coughing or sneezing with paper tissues and then dispose of them immediately.

Procedures related to religious activities have also been adopted, with the need to consult doctors before fasting for those infected with “Covid-19”, and eat breakfast and collective suhour for members of the same family who live in the same house. With regard to breakfast meals, the committee has approved the ban on serving or distributing them in front of homes, mosques, restaurants or public places except by the competent authorities, and electronically approving breakfast meals of the fasting person.

The committee approved the holding of group prayers for men in the mosque in accordance with the precautionary measures, provided that the duration of the evening prayers and Tarawih prayers does not exceed 30 minutes.

The committee directed alms and zakat to be paid through the websites of various charitable organizations, and it also approved the electronic provision of religious seminars and lessons for reading the Noble Qur’an electronically.

The committee adopted procedures related to social activities, as congratulating the holy month is through means of communication, instead of meeting face to face, attending councils, and communicating with friends and family electronically during Ramadan nights, instead of gatherings and visits. It also directed not to set up Ramadan Iftar tents, whether by entities or individuals, and to prevent gatherings and visits.

Shopping actions

The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee confirmed the intensification of inspection and monitoring campaigns in all sectors, to ensure that everyone adheres to the precautionary measures, and to refer violators to the Public Prosecutor, according to the approved laws.

The committee adopted shopping procedures during the month of Ramadan, including reducing visits to grocery stores and other stores to purchase household necessities and going if necessary at times not crowded, and choosing to shop online to purchase basic requirements of grocery, vegetables, fruits, meat and fish, among others.





