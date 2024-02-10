The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed that it and the Joint Assessment of Weather and Tropical Situations Team are strengthening national readiness to confront the expected depression, stressing the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and avoiding the circulation of rumours.

The Authority said that it held a series of meetings for the Joint Assessment Team for Weather and Tropical Situations, to confirm the national readiness to deal with the depression, take all proactive measures and procedures, and ensure the continuity and readiness of business continuity plans, stressing that the safety of society and the protection of lives and property are on the list of priorities.

In the event of a severe depression, the Authority called for adherence to safety requirements, specifically in areas that may witness heavy rain, and the necessity of driving with extreme caution, staying away from waterways, torrents, and rugged areas, such as mountains, not circulating and spreading rumors, and the necessity of receiving information, guidance, and developments from sources. official in the country.