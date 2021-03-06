The local team for emergencies, crises and disasters in the Emirate of Sharjah, in cooperation with the competent authorities, continued its campaign aimed at monitoring the gatherings held by some groups of society in a number of dirt squares and public squares spread in Sharjah, whether for practicing sports activities such as cricket and football, and other types Sports, or for various other reasons, in addition to educating the worshipers at the mosque squares before and after Friday prayers, as part of the awareness plans for the preventive and precautionary measures it implements.

The team’s work included checking the stadiums in the middle of the neighborhoods, in which activities are practiced randomly, in order to raise health awareness among members of society, and to release violations of those who are not committed to the precautionary measures of the “Covid-19” virus, in a way that contributes to their protection, and the protection of community members from the spread of the virus.

The work teams were keen to provide advice and guidance to violators, and to inform them of the danger of gatherings in light of the health conditions resulting from the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the possible undermining of efforts to combat the spread of the virus, in addition to signing the violations of those violations.

Efforts continued by broadcasting direct awareness messages through police patrols and drones, to urge community members to fully adhere to the precautionary measures followed, by wearing protective masks, adhering to social distances (physical distancing), and other precautionary measures.

Inspection teams continued their work in industrial areas and many densely populated areas, as well as mosque yards, by conducting patrols and drones to reach the largest number of community members, supported by helicopters of the General Administration for Security Support – Sharjah Air Wing Department, to monitor and photograph Gatherings, and broadcast it directly to the Sharjah Police Operations Room, to take the necessary measures.

The team emphasized the continuation of the campaign’s activities on a weekly basis, on a regular basis, to monitor violations, calling on members of the public to cooperate, unify efforts, and report violators of adherence to the precautionary measures.





