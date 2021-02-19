The local emergency, crises and disasters team in the Emirate of Sharjah, in cooperation with the Air Wing Department of the General Directorate of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior, launched a large-scale awareness campaign to raise health awareness among community members, by broadcasting direct awareness messages through police patrols and drones. In addition to the conduct of air patrols to monitor the extent of compliance with preventive and precautionary measures.

The local team reported: The campaign was launched at noon on Friday, February 19, in cooperation with the Air Wing Department of the General Administration for Security Support at the Ministry of Interior, accompanied by the police patrols and drones broadcasting awareness messages in several languages ​​through loudspeakers, at (35) These sites included industrial zones and mosque courtyards “before and after the Friday prayers”, in addition to conducting patrols in different areas to reach all members of society, while the Air Wing Administration conducts air patrols, especially in industrial areas, and conducts aerial photography to monitor the extent of commitment With precautionary measures, and direct and live transportation to the Central Operations Room of the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, for monitoring, follow-up and evaluation.

The emergency and crisis team explained that the awareness messages broadcast through loudspeakers urge members of the public to follow preventive measures to maintain the safety of community members, by calling for commitment to wearing the muzzle, avoiding mixing and gatherings, and staying away from everything that exposes community members to the danger of the virus, and the messages also include A call for urgent vaccination through the centers provided by the state, and personal isolation in the event of feeling any symptoms of the virus.

The Emergency and Crisis Management Team in the Emirate of Sharjah indicated that the campaign continues, and includes the central and eastern regions, calling on members of the public to cooperate and unify efforts to limit the spread of the virus, and to adhere to the instructions and directives issued by the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority, by following all preventive measures and precautionary measures, to maintain On the health and safety of community members.





