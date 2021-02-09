The Local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah announced new measures to help address the “Covid-19” pandemic at the level of the Emirate of Sharjah, in accordance with the directives issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in the country, in order to strengthen preventive measures to contain infection and limit the spread of the virus Covid-19, in order to preserve the general health of community members.

It came by adopting the capacity of public transport by 50%, commercial centers by 60%, cinemas, activities and entertainment events inside closed halls by 50%, gyms by 50%, beaches and parks by 70%, swimming pools and private beaches in hotel facilities. At a rate of 50%, and postponing concerts and music for a period of 4 weeks, which can be extended according to developments in the situation.

The activity of restaurants and cafes has also been determined not to allow more than 4 people to sit at the same table, with the exception of members of the same family, with obliging service providers to conduct the examination every two weeks, with the exception of those vaccinated within the national vaccination program and volunteers in clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines.

And adherence to the number of people in marriage ceremonies and family events, not exceeding 10 people, and 20 people when performing funerals and preventing crowding, as the funeral is limited to 4-8 people, and those responsible for digging are reduced to only two people.

With regard to employees of governmental and semi-government institutions in the emirate, those who come to work places must perform a weekly nasal swab examination (PCR), while service providers in the private sector must perform a nasal swab test (PCR) every two weeks. With the exception of those vaccinated within the national vaccination program and volunteers in clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines.

The local emergency and crisis team recommended intensifying inspection and monitoring campaigns in all sectors to ensure compliance with the strict application of national protocols for prevention and precautionary measures, foremost of which is commitment to spatial distancing and wearing masks, and transferring violators to the Public Prosecutor according to the approved laws.

The Executive Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Sharjah called on all members of society to adhere to the instructions and precautionary measures, stressing that the commitment of each individual is a key factor in preserving the safety of society, and warns that there will be no complacency in the intensification of violations for anyone who proves intentional breach of the precautionary measures Or ignore it, because it violates the safety and health of society.





