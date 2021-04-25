The local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah stressed the need to adhere to preventive measures and adhere to the decisions issued to confront the “Corona” pandemic and limit the spread of the epidemic. The emergency and crisis team, as part of a series of continuous efforts to limit the spread of the “Corona” virus, and in coordination with representatives of government and local departments and agencies, the Department of Economic Development, the Municipality Department, and the Community Police Department conducted a field inspection tour of 69 commercial establishments to follow up and see the extent of their commitment to implementing the precautionary measures and preventive measures that the state follows. To limit the spread of “Covid-19”. The field tour conducted by the team revealed the violation of some establishments and commercial stores, and the closure of one of the cafes as a result of non-compliance with the application of preventive measures, while not taking care to distance between members of its audience, and advice and guidance was provided to a number of establishments and shops, regarding the need for awareness and commitment to apply precautionary measures. To prevent Covid-19. Some members of the public have also been instructed on the Qawasim Corniche and the Ras al-Khaimah beach, to distance themselves, and to assure everyone that violating the state’s measures to limit the spread of “Covid-19” is subject to legal accountability and thus a financial fine. The emergency and crisis team called for the importance of all facilities adhering to precautionary and preventive measures and maintaining public health requirements, stressing that the competent authorities will not tolerate anyone who does not adhere to the specified requirements and procedures, wishing health and safety for all.