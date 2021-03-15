The emergency management team, crises and disasters in Ajman announced the decision to allow all cafes to operate until one o’clock in the middle of the night, and all restaurants were allowed to operate without being restricted to working hours according to the regulations in force in the emirate, starting today, Monday, March 15, 2021.

The team explained that all restaurants and cafes must adhere to the application of physical spacing of no less than two meters between tables, and that the number should not exceed 4 people per table.

The team emphasized that service providers in cafes and restaurants are required to conduct a weekly PCR examination, with the exception of those who received two doses of the vaccine to prove this through the Al-Hosn app.

He called on the owners of restaurants and cafes to adhere to the decision while taking all preventive and precautionary measures, stressing that the responsible authorities will deal firmly with the violators, in the interest of the safety of society.





