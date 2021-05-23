The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the Emirate of Ajman issued a decision to allow the resumption of parties and weddings in hotels and wedding halls as of next June 1, in order to facilitate the community and enable it to celebrate such social events, taking into account the application a set of conditions and preventive measures that ensure the safety and health of all Participants of these events.

The requirements for holding weddings and social events included that the number of people present inside the hall does not exceed 100 people, and the maximum number at each table is 5 people at each table with the application of physical spacing, and the decision also included the requirement that all attendees and workers in hotels and wedding halls receive the two doses of Covid vaccine and highlight This is through the application of the fort.

The Emergency and Crisis Team stressed the commitment to apply precautionary measures in order to preserve the health and safety of everyone, with the assurance that there will be no leniency in implementing the law and imposing financial fines on violators of the measures, procedures and instructions adopted to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.