The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in Abu Dhabi has approved a preventive health protocol for the school community of educational and administrative staff and students, which will be applied until the end of the school year, and students of all levels of study have been received in all schools in Abu Dhabi from February 14, as stated by the government media office Abu Dhabi, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”.

The committee also approved the availability of the option of “remote education” for parents until the end of the school year, stressing that the safety of students and educational and administrative staff remains a major priority in all approved decisions.

60% of academic and administrative staff received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during a 10-day campaign at the end of last month in Abu Dhabi, while vaccination for all eligible groups will continue in the coming weeks.





