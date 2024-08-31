The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority held a meeting of the Joint Weather and Tropical Conditions Assessment Team to discuss and follow up on the developments of the current tropical condition in the Arabian Sea. The meeting focused on analyzing the data and initial readings of the tropical condition, which indicate that the expected impact on the country will be indirect, with the expectation of sea turbulence and the extension of water in some coastal areas, without any indications that it may affect the country’s regions.





As part of the proactive preparations, the team discussed ways to enhance readiness to deal with any developments that may result from this tropical case, by intensifying monitoring of the case’s movement and trends, to ensure the activation of business continuity plans if necessary, and to provide safety instructions to the public through official channels and sources in the country.





These moves come as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance national preparedness and readiness to deal with various weather conditions, and ensure the safety of residents and infrastructure across the country.





The team also called on the public not to circulate or spread rumours, and to receive information, guidance and updates from official sources in the country.