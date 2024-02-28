The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, in coordination with the relevant authorities, confirmed the preparedness and preparedness of the authorities to deal with the low weather condition that the country is experiencing. By holding a series of meetings of the joint assessment team for meteorological and tropical conditions, which were attended by the Ministry of Interior, the National Center of Meteorology and relevant government agencies.

The Authority stressed the readiness of the concerned authorities to deal with the depression, through continuous monitoring of developments and taking all proactive measures, each within its jurisdiction, in addition to the readiness of all business continuity plans for vital entities, which will be activated after studying and evaluating the conditions of the depression and its consequences in the areas that may be affected by it.

Through continuous follow-up by the concerned authorities, the Ministry of Interior has confirmed that the safety of society and the protection of lives and property are on the list of priorities, and that it is fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation in accordance with the plans established to ensure the security and safety of everyone, calling on the public to exercise caution and adherence to safety requirements and instructions and adherence. Following the instructions of the concerned authorities, and securing their vehicles, especially in areas that may witness heavy rain and hail, and be careful when driving and stay away from water courses, floods, and rugged areas such as mountains.

The Authority also called on the relevant authorities to obtain news of the depression from the official authorities in the country, stressing the necessity of not circulating and spreading rumors, and the necessity of receiving information, guidance and developments from official sources in the country.