The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced the holding of a series of meetings for the Joint Assessment Team for weather and tropical conditions, in order to follow up on developments in the tropical situation, evaluate it and its impact on the country, in addition to standing on the readiness and willingness of the authorities to deal with it, in the presence of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Infrastructure, and the National Center of Meteorology.





And through continuous follow-up, the National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the tropical cyclone “Pepperjoy” has deepened into a second-degree tropical cyclone with wind speeds of 165-175 km / h, and it is expected to continue moving towards the north and northeast towards the Indian-Pakistani coasts, There is no effect on the country during the next five days.





The joint assessment team confirmed that, since monitoring the formation of the tropical state, all concerned authorities have taken various proactive measures to ensure that readiness is raised to deal with the tropical state in the event that the country is affected by it, and the team will continue to follow up on the situation until it is confirmed that it is over.





The joint assessment team also called on the honorable public to follow all developments about the tropical situation through the platforms of the National Center of Meteorology, and not to circulate and spread rumors in order to avoid legal accountability.