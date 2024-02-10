The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the Joint Evaluation Team for Weather and Tropical Situations confirmed the national readiness to confront the expected depression, stressing the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and avoiding the circulation of rumours.

The authority said that the safety of society and the protection of lives and property are on the list of priorities, and that it has taken all proactive measures and procedures, noting that in the event of an intensification of the weather depression, safety requirements will be adhered to, specifically in areas that may witness heavy rain.

It advised drivers to drive with extreme caution and stay away from water courses, floods, and rugged areas such as mountains.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority stressed the avoidance of circulating and spreading rumors, and the necessity of receiving information, guidance and developments from official sources in the country.