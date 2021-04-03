The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority carried out a set of exercises, over a period of four days, in cooperation with strategic partners, as part of its proactive efforts to enhance the national readiness to deal with risks and threats and to ensure the safety and security of society.

The exercises aim to raise national readiness, enhance cooperation and coordination between stakeholders at the local and national levels, and measure national capabilities and business continuity capabilities as a human force and potential.

The authority’s exercises included an exercise for the national media communication system, which is one of the main pillars to enhance the response in times of emergencies, crises and disasters, and support the response efforts made by state institutions in this regard.





