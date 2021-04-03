The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority carried out a set of exercises over a period of four days in cooperation with strategic partners in the emergency and crisis community in the country, as part of the agency’s proactive efforts to enhance the national readiness to deal with all risks and threats to ensure the safety and security of all components of society.

These exercises aim to raise national readiness, enhance cooperation and coordination between various stakeholders at the local and national levels, and measure national capabilities and business continuity capacities as a human force and capabilities.

The exercises carried out by the authority included … an exercise for the national media communication system, which is one of the main pillars to enhance the response in times of emergencies, crises and disasters and support the response efforts made by all state institutions in this regard.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, in cooperation and permanent coordination with partners in the federal and local governments and the private sector, conducts exercises at the federal and local levels on a regular and systematic basis to determine the readiness of institutions and all components of society to confront and deal with all environmental and health risks and threats and risks related to safety and security of society.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

