The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has set five precautionary measures that must be adhered to during Eid Al Fitr, the most prominent of which is withholding cash gifts from children.

The spokesperson for the health sector, Director of the Communicable Diseases Department at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, stressed the importance of the community role and its commitment in the current stage, noting that the UAE has taken all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of society, the most important of which is the vaccine.

In detail, the Commission called for the commitment of five precautionary measures for Eid, which is avoiding family visits and gatherings, and limiting them only to members of the same family who live in the same house, and being keen on wearing masks and adhering to physical distancing while sitting with the elderly and people with chronic diseases, and preferring the option of offering congratulations and blessings. For relatives and friends through electronic communication channels, not exchanging gifts and food between neighbors, in addition to refraining from distributing the Eid to children, or even spending it from banks, circulating it among individuals during this period, and using electronic alternatives for that.

She stressed the importance of taking the vaccine, which will have a positive effect on the Emirati community by breaking the chain of infection, and preserving the achievements made in the face of “Covid-19”, with the need to continue adherence to the precautionary measures after taking the vaccine, and adhere to the laws and guidelines laid down by the concerned authorities, stressing However, “commitment is an individual responsibility and a national duty for every member of society.”

The authority called on community members to adhere to the measures issued by the concerned authorities, such as social distancing and wearing masks permanently, even after the completion of the vaccine doses, due to the importance of commitment to return to normal life, noting that the national campaign for vaccination in the UAE continues, and continues to achieve its goals. What reflects the strength of the medical and health system in the country.

For her part, Dr. Farida Al Hosani said, “The vaccines available in the country are effective and safe, and we advise everyone to take the vaccination as soon as possible. We also call on community members to cooperate and adhere to preventive measures to confront the new Corona virus, during the blessed month and the Eid al-Fitr holiday, as public health is a priority and a social responsibility, Community solidarity is an indispensable necessity, and observance of instructions is a legitimate and national duty that guarantees safety and leads to recovery. ”

Al Hosani confirmed, in a press statement, that the UAE continues its methodology for examinations aimed at early detection and investigation, to limit the spread of the pandemic, by conducting intensive examinations for various groups of society, noting that the state has established a proactive approach in dealing with crises, and it was one of the first countries in the world that Covid-19 vaccines are provided to the entire population free of charge, and a sophisticated system of preventive measures has been applied in the face of the repercussions of the pandemic, and an effective strategy for planning has been adopted for recovery at the level of all sectors. She added: “When will we take off the muzzle? A question that we are all waiting for an answer to, as our lives with (Covid-19) have changed a lot, and the vaccine may be part of the solution, but it is certainly not the whole solution, and let us remember that countries that have been able to apply masks significantly, have reached a great stage of stability in Cases of (Covid-19), so we must look for the muzzle that provides us with comfort and protection at the same time, and continue the precautionary measures to reach safety someday.

She indicated that the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center conducted a study to confirm the effectiveness of the vaccine and measure the rate of effectiveness in the community. “We have noted that vaccination is effective in preventing hospitalization by 93%, and in preventing intensive care admission by 95%,” pointing out that “this A high percentage compared to other vaccines, and thus confirms that the vaccines used in the country are effective and safe, and we advise everyone to take them.

Al Hosani confirmed that “most of the infected cases, which required hospitalization and critical cases, were for people who hesitated to take the vaccine,” advising the hesitants to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Average daily checks

Official statistics issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection showed that the average daily examinations to detect the “Covid-19” virus, during the past seven days, reached 193,980

Examination, while the average daily injuries reached 1782, compared to 1755.6 cases of recovery, and 2.9 cases per day, the average deaths.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani emphasized that the national campaign for vaccination against “Covid-19” continues, and health authorities provide the necessary vaccinations and facilitate procedures for obtaining them, stressing that individuals who are 16 and over must take care to receive the vaccine to protect themselves and their families and society. , In addition to the importance of vaccination for the elderly and people with chronic diseases, to protect them from disease complications.





