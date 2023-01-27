Today, Friday, the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management in the Emirates issued a notice in which it stressed the public the need to follow the bulletins issued by the official authorities in the country.
The authority, through its Twitter account, called on the public to exercise caution and caution, until the weather conditions in the UAE stabilize.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Emergencies #Crises #calls #weather #forecasts #issued #official #authorities
Leave a Reply