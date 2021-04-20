The UAE government held a periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging corona virus in the country, during which it announced the achievement of a new achievement for the UAE in the field of limiting and combating the “Covid-19” pandemic, by vaccinating 65.54% of the total eligible group to receive the vaccine, as well as A rate of 74.63% has been achieved for those over 60 years of age, while drastic measures are being studied soon in all sectors to restrict the movement of unvaccinated people as a step to implement preventive measures, with the aim of ensuring the health and safety of everyone.

The spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, confirmed that the UAE has provided an exceptional model in managing the pandemic, during which the efforts of various state institutions have joined hands to provide the best levels of health care for all members of society, and today the total doses of the ‘Covid’ vaccine have reached -19 »More than nine and a half million doses, with an average distribution rate of 98.97 doses per 100 people.

He said: “The National Vaccine Campaign succeeded in providing vaccinations for five million 81 thousand and 853 as a first dose, and three million and 836 thousand and 521 as a second dose, and thus 65.54% of the total eligible group was achieved, and 74.63% was achieved for those over 60 years of age. », Indicating that the national campaign for vaccination is one of the fastest campaigns in the world, as the vaccine has become available in an easy and fast manner and in all regions of the country for citizens and residents.

He added: “The preliminary results showed that positive cases of (Corona) examination were very low for those who received the second dose, as the effectiveness of the vaccine ranged from very good to excellent, and most of the symptoms that appeared on those who were infected after taking the vaccine were very simple, and the health sector will review The results of the study are complete upon completion.

Al Dhaheri added: “All concerned teams at the national level have worked to develop and implement a national strategy that ensures the provision of vaccines to all eligible groups and access to them wherever they are, in addition to providing information and scientific facts about approved vaccines with clarity and transparency and by various means, and here many initiatives have emerged, including providing services Vaccination at home for the elderly and people with chronic diseases ».

He stressed the need to complete all groups eligible for vaccination over the age of 16 years, with the aim of reaching a stage of complete recovery, protecting society from exposure to the mutated virus, and then preventing serious complications, pointing out that it is in line with the health sector plan in the country, to provide a vaccine. Covid-19 », and access to the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, the focus in the coming period will be on vaccinating everyone.

Al Dhaheri called on community members, citizens and residents, who are over 16 years old and have not yet received vaccination, the need to go to the nearest vaccination center and take the vaccine, as delaying or refraining from taking the vaccine poses a threat to the safety of society and exposes all its groups, especially the most vulnerable to the risk of this epidemic. It poses a major challenge to national recovery efforts.

He indicated that strict measures are being studied soon in all sectors to restrict the movement of those who are not vaccinated, as a step to implement preventive measures, such as not allowing them to enter some places and obtain some services, with the aim of ensuring the health and safety of everyone, pointing out that people who have a medical impediment should see a doctor. The specialist in the health centers approved by the health authorities to determine the possibility of vaccination or not according to the health status of each person.

Al Dhaheri pointed out, “We all bear our responsibility towards society and our role in preserving its health and safety and supporting all national efforts aimed at moving forward towards the stage of recovery, returning to normal life and practicing our activities as we were before.”

He stressed that the reluctance to take the vaccine stands as an obstacle to what we aspire to, and exposes society to danger, as receiving vaccination will contribute to immunizing and protecting society from this epidemic, as vaccination is the best way to recover and return to normal life, calling for information and scientific facts about vaccines in the country to be taken. From official sources and the competent authorities, and not to transmit any inaccurate information on this topic.

For her part, the official spokeswoman for the community sector in the state, Mona Khalil, confirmed that the state has made great efforts to protect the group of people of determination in light of the “Covid-19” pandemic, as sustainable humanitarian initiatives were announced throughout the year, and during the month of Ramadan, related to providing Protection, health and educational services, food and other needs, in addition to giving them priority in many health matters, such as home health examination and vaccination priority, under the directives of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates.

She said: “According to the database of the People of Determination card at the state level, there are approximately 17 thousand people of determination who are citizens and residents in the Emirates, interacting, influencing and affecting society, and we monitor their reality, needs and aspirations in the framework of improving their livelihoods and enhancing their quality of life.” 1500 people of determination are officially registered in the “Emirates Volunteers” platform, and they are motivated and ready to provide volunteer services worthy of “People of Determination”. .

She revealed that a recent study had been conducted on the teachers’ experience in distance education for people of determination during the period of “Covid-19”, which included public and private centers and schools in the country. Its results were monitored by 28 positive results related to the student, the family, the educational staff and the educational process in general, pointing out that according to the Ministry’s database Community development in the employment platform for people of determination: The number of people of determination working in various emirates of the country of all nationalities reached 2,310 people by the end of 2020.

She pointed out that the “Mashaghel” project for the rehabilitation and professional employment of people of determination includes more than 100 people of determination who continue to produce many distinguished goods remotely, and they produce thousands of necklaces and bracelets every week, as well as quality and competitive products, which are marketed in traditional and electronic outlets.

Khalil said: “Therapy services and sports training are provided to people of determination, and psychosocial care is provided (remotely) by phone and through smart applications. We also have a Hemam initiative for family counseling for citizens and residents of determination, to ensure their commitment to the precautionary measures to prevent the Covid virus. 19, identifying their needs that would reduce their mobility and exposure to injury, and providing the necessary social and psychological support for them and their families.

She added: “The (Preserve Your Health) program has been launched, and it is an ongoing initiative targeting people of determination whose weight has been affected by quarantine, as people of determination are encouraged to practice physical activities at home, with the development of a diet program, and the smart application (My family is with me) has also been adopted). For early intervention for children under the age of six years, and the launch of a home education guide aimed at families to enable them to provide a set of educational and educational skills for children of determination.

Dubai is seeking to vaccinate 100% of the target groups

The Dubai Health Authority announced, through a tweet on “Twitter,” that the authority is implementing a large number of vaccination programs against the emerging corona virus during the holy month of Ramadan, as the emirate seeks to vaccinate 100% of the target groups by the end of 2021. Dubai provides a range of different vaccines. It is free of charge through 11 health centers and two mobile clinics, and the vaccination campaign has been expanded and opened to new groups in the last period.

1903 new cases of “Corona” and 3 deaths

Abu Dhabi / WAM: The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 192,238 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours to discover those infected with the new Coronavirus, as 1903 new cases of infection were detected, bringing the total number of registered cases to 500 thousand and 860 cases. It also announced the death of three infected cases, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1559. It also announced the recovery of 1,854 new cases of people infected with the virus.

113,621 thousand doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine within 24 hours

Abu Dhabi / WAM: The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 113 thousand and 621 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided until yesterday to 9 million 788 thousand and 826 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 98.97 doses per 100 people.

• Vaccination of 65.54% of those eligible to receive the vaccine, and 74.63% of those over 60 years old.

• Calling on community members over the age of 16 to go to the nearest vaccination center and get vaccinated.

• The state has made great efforts to protect people of determination in light of the “Covid-19” pandemic, as part of sustainable humanitarian initiatives throughout the year.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

