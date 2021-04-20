The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the new Corona virus emerging in the country “Covid-19”, during which it announced the achievement of a new achievement for the UAE in the field of limiting and combating the “Covid-19” pandemic, by vaccinating 65.54% of the total eligible group In order to obtain the vaccine, 74.63% has been achieved for those over 60 years of age, while strict measures are being studied soon in all sectors to restrict the movement of unvaccinated people as a step to implement preventive measures, with the aim of ensuring the health and safety of everyone.

In detail, the spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates has provided an exceptional model in managing the pandemic, during which the efforts of various state institutions have combined to provide the best levels of health care for all members of society. Today, praise be to God, the total number of doses provided from the Covid-19 vaccine has reached more than 9 and a half million doses, with a rate of distribution of 98.97 doses per 100 people.

Al Dhaheri said, “The national campaign for vaccination has succeeded in providing vaccinations for 5 million 81 thousand and 853 as a first dose and 3 million 836 thousand and 521 as a second dose, thus achieving 65.54% of the total eligible group. Also, 74.63% has been achieved for those over 60 years old.” Pointing out that the national campaign for the vaccine is one of the fastest campaigns in the world, as the vaccine has become available in an easy and fast manner and in all regions of the country for citizens and residents.

He added: “The initial results of positive cases of those who received the second dose showed a very small percentage, as the effectiveness of the vaccine ranged from very good to excellent. Most of the symptoms that appeared on those who were infected after taking the vaccine were very simple and a very small percentage was entered at this level, and the health sector will review the results of the study.” Complete immediately upon completion. “

Al Dhaheri continued: “All concerned teams at the national level have worked to develop and implement a national strategy that ensures the provision of vaccines to all eligible groups and access to them wherever they are in addition to providing all information and scientific facts about approved vaccines with clarity and transparency and by various means. Here, many initiatives have emerged, including the provision of vaccination services. In homes for the elderly and people with chronic diseases. “

He stressed the necessity and importance of completing all groups eligible for vaccination over the age of 16 years, with the aim of reaching the stage of complete recovery, protecting society from exposure to the mutated virus, and then preventing serious complications, pointing out that it is in line with the health sector plan in the country, to provide The Covid-19 vaccine and access to the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, will focus in the coming period on vaccinating everyone.

Al Dhaheri called on community members, citizens and residents, who have exceeded 16 years and have not yet received vaccination, to go to the nearest vaccination center and take the vaccine, as delaying or refraining from taking the vaccine poses a threat to the safety of society and exposes all groups, especially the most vulnerable to infection, to the risk of this epidemic as it poses a great challenge For national efforts to recover.

He indicated that strict measures are being studied soon in all sectors to restrict the movement of those who are not vaccinated as a step to implement preventive measures such as not allowing them to enter some places and obtain some services, with the aim of ensuring the health and safety of everyone, pointing out that people who have a medical impediment must review The specialist doctor in the health centers approved by the health authorities to determine the possibility of vaccination or not according to the health status of each person.

Al Dhaheri indicated that we all bear our responsibility towards society and our role in preserving its health and safety and supporting all national efforts aimed at moving forward towards the stage of recovery and returning to normal life and practicing all our activities as we were in the past.

He stressed that the reluctance to take the vaccine is an obstacle to what they are aiming for and endangers society, as receiving vaccination will contribute to immunization and protection of society from this epidemic, as vaccination is the best way to recover and return to normal life, calling for information and scientific facts about vaccines in the country to be taken. From official sources and the competent authorities, and not to transmit any inaccurate information on this topic.

For her part, the official spokeswoman for the community sector in the country, Mona Khalil, confirmed that the state has made great efforts in order to protect the category of owners in light of the “Covid-19” pandemic, as sustainable humanitarian initiatives were announced throughout the year, and during the month of Ramadan, related to providing protection And health, educational, nutritional and other needs, in addition to giving them priority in many health matters, such as home health examination and vaccination priority, under the directives of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates.

Khalil said: “According to the database of the People of Determination card at the state level, there are approximately twenty-seven thousand people of determination who are citizens and residents in the UAE, interacting, influencing and affecting society, and we monitor their reality, needs and aspirations in the framework of improving their livelihoods and enhancing their quality of life.” , Indicating that there are 1,500 people of determination who are officially registered on the “Emirates Volunteers” platform, and they are motivated and ready to provide volunteer services worthy of “people of determination”. They had a remarkable presence, and supportive and influential achievements and fingerprints in the national campaign, “The UAE Volunteers, to address the repercussions of” Covid 19.

And she revealed that a recent study was conducted on the teachers’ experience in distance education for people of determination during the Covid 19 period, which included public and private centers and schools in the country, the results of which monitored 28 positive results related to the student, family, educational staff and the educational process in general, pointing out that the Ministry of Community Development database is in the platform Employing people of determination, the number of people of determination working in the various emirates of the country of all nationalities reached two thousand three hundred and ten people until the end of 2020.

She pointed out that the “Mashaghel” project for the rehabilitation and professional employment of people of determination includes more than 100 people of determination who continue to produce many distinguished goods remotely, and they produce thousands of necklaces and bracelets every week, as well as quality and competitive products, which are marketed in traditional and electronic outlets.

Khalil said: “Treatment services, and sports training, are provided to people of determination, and psychological social care is provided (remotely) by phone and through smart applications. We also have a Hemam initiative for family counseling for citizens and residents of the emirate, to ensure their commitment to the procedures. Precautionary measures to prevent Covid-19 virus, identify their needs that would reduce their mobility and exposure to infection, and provide the necessary social and psychological support for them and their families.

She added, “The” Preserve Your Health “program has been launched, and it is an ongoing initiative targeting people of determination whose weight has been affected by the quarantine. People of determination are encouraged to practice physical activities at home, with the development of a diet program, and the smart application” My Family is with Me “has also been approved for early intervention. For children under the age of six years, and the launch of a home education guide directed at families to enable them to provide a set of educational and educational skills for children of determination, in addition to launching a home examination guide directed to parents of people of determination to follow the necessary instructions during the examination of their children by cadres Medical at home, and providing a “rest assured” guide for psychological aid, to detect any psychological, behavioral and emotional symptoms displayed by students of determination during emergencies and crises.





