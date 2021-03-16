The spokesperson of the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, announced the most prominent preventive measures that must be followed during the coming month of Ramadan, calling on everyone to “avoid gatherings of councils during Ramadan nights, to stay away from family visits, and to avoid distributing and exchanging meals between homes and families. Only members of the same family who live in the same house may eat group meals. “

He indicated during the media briefing, that it is not allowed to establish family or institutional breakfast tents or in a public place to eat group meals, or to provide and distribute breakfast meals in front of homes and mosques, and those wishing to coordinate with charitable agencies, donate and pay alms and zakat electronically, pointing to a ban on restaurants to distribute Iftar meals for those fasting inside or in front of the restaurant front, and their distribution is limited to workers’ housing complexes through direct coordination between restaurants and the management of labor housing in each region, taking into account the rules of social distancing.

Al Dhaheri added: “It has been decided that Tarawih prayers will be held in accordance with the precautionary controls against Covid-19, in addition to continuing to work with all preventive measures and measures to perform the prayers, and not to allow any breakfast tables in the mosques, with the duration of the evening prayer and Tarawih prayers being limited to no more than 30 minutes. Mosques will be closed immediately after prayers, while women’s prayer areas, service and health facilities, and the prayer halls of the external roads will continue to be closed.

He continued: “With regard to the Qiyaam prayer in the last ten days of the holy month, a continuous assessment of the epidemiological situation in the country will be conducted, and procedures updated simultaneously with developments, and work will continue to suspend religious lessons and seminars in mosques, with the ability to participate in lectures and lessons electronically, and we encourage reading The Qur’an through smart devices, charitable donation and electronic giving of alms and zakat. “

Al Dhaheri called upon all members of society to cooperate and adhere to procedures and instructions, as intensive inspection campaigns will be carried out during the holy month, and legal measures will be taken against all violators, both individuals and institutions, stressing the possibility of enjoying the spirit of the blessed month of Ramadan, despite social distancing through contact with parents. And friends using social media and digital platforms.

He stressed the need for the elderly and people with chronic diseases to avoid gatherings of any kind, in order to ensure their safety, and to seek information from official sources and not to circulate rumors that may have negative repercussions on society and the efforts of the state and undermine community security, stressing that all the measures announced in the protocol The current national status is adjustable based on the global and local health status.





