The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced the end of the tropical situation without affecting the country
The joint assessment team for weather and tropical conditions announced the end of the tropical condition, by intensifying monitoring and follow-up operations during the period of passage of the tropical condition over the Arabian Sea region, and studying the extent of its impact on the regions of the country, with the aim of taking the necessary measures to deal with the situation proactively and flexibly.
