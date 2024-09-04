The Joint Tropical Meteorological Assessment Team announced the end of the tropical cyclone “Asna” in the Arabian Sea, which had no direct impact on the country.

The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority and the National Center of Meteorology confirmed that they are monitoring the tropical condition “Asna” and its effects on the country by holding meetings of the Joint Weather and Tropical Conditions Assessment Team to discuss all scenarios and preventive and precautionary measures, after studying the conditions in the areas facing the effects, taking into account their severity. The National Center of Meteorology confirmed the end of the tropical condition and its effects on the country’s regions, after the tropical depression turned into a low pressure system, and the sea conditions gradually improved.

The situation on the ground has proven the effectiveness of the National Center of Meteorology’s forecasts, which has contributed significantly to the preparation and readiness to deal with the situation and maintain the safety of citizens and residents efficiently and competently.

These efforts come within the framework of national preparedness and readiness plans, the rapid response to various weather conditions, and ensuring the safety of lives and property.

The Authority also valued the public’s role and confidence in state agencies to deal with weather and tropical conditions, and their follow-up of developments through the state’s official channels, recommending continued adherence to the guidelines and instructions issued by official authorities.