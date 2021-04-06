The UAE government held a periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging corona virus in the country “Covid-19”, during which it announced that the percentage of vaccine recipients in the country reached 62.57% of the target group, while the total number of examinations for early detection of “Corona” More than 38 million examinations, and she stressed the need to adhere to not holding any gatherings during the month of Ramadan, to stop visits and social events, and to use social media and digital platforms to communicate with relatives and friends.

In detail, the spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates will continue applying its professional methodology in dealing with and containing this “Corona” pandemic and highlighting the Emirati model in managing this crisis, which balanced health and the economy with emphasis. Always the first primary health to remain.

Al Dhaheri said: “The United Arab Emirates has so far managed to provide more than eight and a half million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the percentage of vaccine recipients to 62.57% of the target group, an achievement that adds to the UAE’s record as part of its continuous endeavor to provide the vaccine. For community members. ”He indicated that the state continues its methodology for examinations aimed at early detection and investigation to limit the spread of the pandemic by conducting intensive examinations for various groups of society, as the total number of examinations to date has reached more than 38 million examinations.

He added, “Ramadan comes to us for the second year in a row under the exceptional circumstances imposed on us by this pandemic that is sweeping the world. Within the framework of social responsibility, we emphasize all measures and guidelines that were previously announced that aim to maintain safety and public health during the blessed month of Ramadan.”

Al Dhaheri added: “We call upon everyone to abide by not holding any gatherings during the month of Ramadan, to stop visits and social events, to use social media and digital platforms to communicate with relatives and friends, how many family and institutional breakfast tents and commercial Ramadan tents in which food, beverages and shisha services are usually provided, have been prohibited. It will accompany hotels, restaurants and various tourist destinations, “stressing the need for everyone to cooperate and adhere to the aforementioned procedures and instructions, as intensive inspection campaigns will be carried out during the holy month, and legal measures will be taken against violators, which may reach the point of closing the facility.

For its part, the spokesperson for the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Nouf Al Shehhi, stated that the authority will implement its own initiatives, programs for the development of religious knowledge during the blessed month of Ramadan through the media and smart platforms, as part of three main services that include broadcasting a number of religious programs in various channels. Television and radio in the country deal with faith, ideological and ethical issues, with a focus on strengthening family and patriotic values, and implementing preaching lectures remotely, in various governmental and private institutions within the unified preaching plan, in addition to setting up preaching programs and scientific courses, through the live broadcast feature (Instagram Live) Noting that during the month of Ramadan, the commission will have more than 300 episodes in (12) radio and television programs via the national satellite media stations.

Al-Shehhi said: “The guests of His Highness the President of the State will be organized this year through virtual platforms, and ten guests will participate in them in specific lectures and specialized seminars, with the organization of the“ UAE, the homeland of peace and tolerance ”forum, in addition to the celebration of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, with the participation of a group of scholars from Inside and outside the country, to highlight the values ​​of Sheikh Zayed – may God rest his soul.

She added: “With regard to teaching the Noble Qur’an, the Commission has been keen on continuing the work of Qur’anic centers remotely by investing in smart systems in opening virtual classes throughout the days of the blessed month of Ramadan, and these chapters include many programs, including the khatmah, memorization and recitation programs. Also, chapters have been allocated for People of Determination, “noting that the authority invested imams qualified in the field of memorization, to expand the scope of benefit for non-affiliates of Quranic centers, to register on this platform, in flexible times, and within all available programs, by registering on the official website and the smart application For the body. “





