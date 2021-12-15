The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus in the country “Covid-19”, during which it announced the protocol for celebrating the birth of Christ and the New Year’s Day, which determined the capacity of the celebration sites at 80%, highlighting the green passage through Fortress application plus negative PCR result within 96 hours.

In detail, the official spokesman for the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, Taher Al-Buraik Al-Amiri, affirmed the UAE’s keenness to provide unlimited support to all sectors to limit the spread of the Covid 19 pandemic, through a policy of strategic integration between the vital sectors concerned with responding to the pandemic, which enabled the state to control To prepare injuries and provide the latest methods of prevention and treatment to ensure community health.

Al-Amiri stressed that the health sector will continue its efforts to reach community immunity by providing vaccines to groups eligible to receive vaccination, as the percentage of those receiving the first dose of the total population reached 100%, while the percentage of recipients of two vaccine doses was 91.26% of the total approved population census. He pointed out that the state provides vaccines extensively in the UAE and for all eligible segments of society, which enhances societal immunity and supports the recovery process from the crisis.

He pointed out that human health and safety is one of the most important priorities of the state, so obtaining the booster and booster dose is an essential support for obtaining the antibodies necessary to prevent the mutations and genetic mutations of the Corona virus.

He said: “Based on studies and research issued by the World Health Organization, it indicates that people who received a booster dose were less infected than those who did not receive the booster dose, even if they were exposed to mild symptoms, so we thank community members for the initiative to take vaccinations and their effective role in building sustainable community immunity.” We also commend the role of our heroes in the first line of defense, as one of the most important front lines for this pandemic.”

Al-Amiri announced the protocol for celebrating the birth of Christ and the New Year, which includes a number of requirements to ensure the health and safety of society during the celebration, noting that the protocol specified the capacity of the celebration sites at 80%, with the need to highlight the green traffic through the application of the fort in addition to highlighting The result of a PCR laboratory examination within 96 hours of attendance, with temperature measurement before entry.

Al-Amiri added: “We call on the organizers to organize entry and not create gatherings or crowding, and to use barriers to determine entrances and exits, and we also call on the public to commit to wearing masks all the time in closed spaces or when crowded and the absence of the approved distance for physical spacing, which is one and a half meters.”

He stressed that the protocol stresses the importance of periodic sterilization and disinfection of places, with the necessity of having sterilization tools at the entrances and exits of toilets, applying physical distancing during the celebration, and being careful not to shake hands or hugs, and allow photography if physical distance is adhered to, while one family is allowed to sit In one place without the need to apply physical distancing, while teams will be formed by the party organizer to ensure that all precautionary and preventive measures are applied and adhered to.

Al-Amiri reiterated the importance of the pivotal role played by community members to preserve the gains achieved by the state during the crisis, and to move forward to sustainable recovery, and called on community members to cooperate and adhere to preventive measures to confront Covid-19 by committing to wearing a mask, staying away from crowded places and permanent sterilization.



