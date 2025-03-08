There have been some overflows of the Lozoya, Guadarrama and Henares rivers

The Security and Emergency Agency of the Community of Madrid (ASEM 112) has activated this Saturday the level 1 of the Flood Plan of the Community of Madrid (INUNCAM) before the forecast of the State Metereology Agency (Aemet) of heavy rains throughout the morning.

Thus, emergencies recommend limiting road displacements, avoid flood areas and do not cross currents to try to reduce risks. In addition, they are being monitored with special Attention the channels of the Lozoya, Guadarrama and Henares riversbefore the rise in the flow.

The director of the ASEM112, Pedro Ruiz, said that, at the moment, “a monitoring of all the rivers basins of the region is being monitored.” «We have detected that, in certain areas, overflows are being produced of the Lozoya, Guadarrama and Henares rivers «.

This Thursday had already activated level 0 of the flood plan.