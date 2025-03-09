Image of Collado Villalba after heavy rains on the night of March 8.

Despite the decline in the river flow, it is requested not to approach the channels

The Security and Emergency Agency of the Community of Madrid (ASEM 112) has reduced the operational situation or the flood plan before The improvement of the weather forecast and the drop in the river flow.

“We continue to ask the population that extreme caution during the day, not approaching the riverbeds or crossing current areas,” said the general director of Asem 112, Pedro Ruiz, in statements sent to the media.

The forecast of the State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) in the Community of Madrid for this Sunday points snowy in the mountains that They will leave up to five centimeters thick in dimensions of between 1,200 and 1,400 meters of altitude.

Throughout the day rains and showers will occur They can be accompanied by some storm. In addition, there will be cloudy or cutlery skies that will weaken during the central hours.









In the mountains, fogs and weak frosts are expected in high mountain areas. The wind will blow loose with moderate intervals.