Former Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel, three months after leaving power, returns to the political scene. Last Friday, the Government of Spain formally gave him the approval, fulfilling the first procedure to be an ambassador. The news shook the political class and ‘quirinism’ emerged.

The next step will be the vote in the Senate of the Republic, it is the last customs of Quirino Ordaz to become ambassador to Spain. We have information that the former president of Sinaloa has been meeting with the coordinators of the benches of the different parties.

From the outset, in Morena and its allies there must be a green light to approve the appointment of Quirino Ordaz as Mexico’s ambassador to Spain. We know that there is a good relationship with the leader of the Citizen Movement senators, Dante Delgado, and although the PRI’s CEN line will be against it, the PRI caucus is divided. In the end it would be passing without major problems. But it cannot be trusted.

For now, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, has already sent the letter to the Ministry of the Interior in which the Spanish government gives Ordaz Coppel its approval to become an ambassador. Sure Adán Augusto López will be in charge of ironing everything in the Senate.

There are several readings, first, it is very positive for President López Obrador that the Government of Spain has given the approval to Quirino Ordaz because it is a step to improve the diplomatic relationship that is very worn. This will be the opportunity to build bridges and start a new stage.

Second, it is great news for the political group of Quirino Ordaz Coppel, they are strengthened within the PRI, in case the national president of the tricolor, Alejandro Moreno, decided to expel him from the party, then he would blow up the PRI in Sinaloa and open the door for a rout of Morena. It would be a tremendous mistake by Alito, who apparently is more interested in his personal project than in raising the PRI.

In what is really important, former Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel has one foot in the Embassy of Spain, which represents that he will build a huge bridge to the economic development of Mazatlan and will surely become the best ally of the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco.

Quirino Ordaz is a proven businessman, but as governor he showed that he is a politician who knows how to negotiate and weave fine, so expectations are high as ambassador of Spain, because he knows how to get investments and understands tourism perfectly, it would be very positive for that sector.

It must be seen that Quirino Ordaz must be one of the governors who closed his six-year term with more power and, even leaving office, is about to place himself in an unbeatable position on the national and, of course, state political board. Do not lose sight of it, as once again it is proven that he is one of the politicians closest to President López Obrador.

Very attentive because there is a total change in the political landscape of Sinaloa. From the outset, Quirino Ordaz Coppel will become untouchable by the current State Government, which was already beginning to launch some accusations and accusations. The morenistas will also have to measure their speech because they are no longer an adversary. In addition, the former governor’s political group will be strengthened. In Sinaloa there is a new “game”.

