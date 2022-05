How did you feel about this matter?

On May 2, 2002, a bomb dropped by the guerrillas killed between 79 and 119 people, according to estimates, who had taken refuge in the church in Bojayá.| Photo: EFE/Rafa Salafranca

The Comunes party, which emerged from the demobilization of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), apologized this Monday (2) for the massacre committed by the guerrillas 20 years ago in Bojayá, a municipality in the department of Chocó, one of the bloodiest in the conflict. .

“We want to apologize to Bojayá and all of Colombia for the events that took place 20 years ago,” wrote Comunes in a message on their social media, where they acknowledged their “responsibility” for this “disproportionate action” that “should never have happened.”

The massacre took place on May 2, 2002, when a bomb dropped by the guerrillas during a fight against paramilitaries fell on the church of Bojayá, where a large part of its inhabitants had taken refuge.

The total number of dead was never known, but the figures range from 79 to 119, as well as dozens of wounded.

“The war meant a spiral of pain, we must end it with forgiveness, reparation and non-repetition. We will make every effort so that the pain is healed and this country knows that the violence will end”, added the political party, which had already apologized for this massacre on several occasions and public events.

“(The armed conflict) meant the destruction of many lives and a spiral of violence that degraded it to unimaginable levels. In this conflict, the FARC-EP has a huge responsibility for what happened”, acknowledged the ex-combatants.