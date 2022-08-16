Since the beginning of the humanitarian mission, the pyrotechnic specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia have neutralized 56,000 explosive objects on the territory of Donbass. This was announced on Tuesday, August 16, in the rescue department.

“Pyrotechnic detachments of the EMERCOM of Russia continue to work on demining infrastructure and territories. Since the beginning of work (since March 2022 – Ed.), an area of ​​438 hectares has been cleared, almost 56,000 explosive items have been found, ”the message says.

It is noted that specialists continue to clear the rubble in the territories affected by the hostilities. About 184 thousand square meters have already been examined. m of rubble, as well as taken out almost 185 thousand cubic meters. m of construction debris.

In addition, residents of Donbass receive daily drinking and technical water.

“Since August 5, about 4 thousand tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered to the DPR, LPR and Ukraine by motorcades of the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The composition includes bottled water, food, medicines, essentials, ”the ministry said.

Earlier, on August 9, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response, head of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation, said that sappers of the Russian Armed Forces and the Russian Emergencies Ministry had defused more than 248,000 explosive objects on the territory of the DPR and LPR.

On the same day, Izvestia correspondent Danil Yemelyanov showed footage of demining the airport in Mariupol using the Uran-6 robotic complex.

Prior to this, on August 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the process of clearing the waters of the Seversky Donets River in the DPR. Divers-sappers examined the area near the automobile bridge across the river with the help of regular diving department. The employees used a mobile recompression diving station, as well as the SVU-5.2 universal equipment and an underwater mine detector.

On the same day, the commander of the demining group of the combined detachment of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces, with the call sign Kuban, said that the main large industrial facilities in Mariupol had been demined, and now work is underway in residential areas of the city.

In Ukraine and in the Donbass, the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the population of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics continues, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Moscow explained that its tasks include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. On April 19, the Russian side announced the start of the next stage of the military operation – “the complete liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.”

The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to Russia and turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, the President of the Russian Federation signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.