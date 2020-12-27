On Sunday, December 27, Russian rescuers celebrate their professional holiday and the birthday of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, which turned 30 this year.

Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev congratulated colleagues and the ministry on the anniversary.

“Each of you, sparing no effort, honorably fulfills his professional duty. You are the first to come to the rescue. Regardless of the danger, you are fighting the elements. I would like to express special words of gratitude to our veterans who stood at the origins of the establishment of the department, ”his words are quoted in website departments.

Zinichev stressed that the ranks of the rescuers are annually replenished with young people who will have to strengthen the traditions of the ministry, which are based on courage and will.

“Dear colleagues, comrades, friends, I thank you for your loyalty to your official duty, courage and dedication,” he concluded.

On December 27, 1990, the Russian Rescue Corps was created, later transformed into the State Committee for Emergency Situations, and in January 1994 – into the Russian Emergencies Ministry.