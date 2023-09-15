Burchak said that by November Emelianenko will be 70 percent ready for fights

The manager of the Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Alexander Emelianenko, Nikita Burchak, spoke about holding a fight against Jeff Monson. Quotes from a specialist “Match TV”.

“For us, Emelianenko’s team, Alexander’s health is a priority. It would be great to take part in Monson’s farewell fight. It’s just a pity that Jeff will leave in defeat in this case,” said Burchak. He added that by November 2023, the Russian fighter will be 70 percent ready for battle.

On July 29, Emelianenko admitted that he went to the hospital, but continued to drink. The fighter said that staying in a rehabilitation center helped him get rid of his addiction.

The fighters have already met in February 2022 in a fight according to the rules of fist fighting. Then Emelianenko turned out to be stronger. Earlier, in 2012, in a fight according to MMA rules, Monson won by choke.

41-year-old Emelianenko has 40 MMA fights, in which he won 29 victories and suffered ten defeats. Another fight with his participation ended in a draw. 52-year-old Monson is known for his performances in MMA and grappling. He has 60 wins and 26 losses in mixed martial arts.