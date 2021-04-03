Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Alexander Emelianenko spoke about the fate of the Mercedes car, which was presented to him by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. The interview is available at Youtube-channel Sport24.

“Did I give Abuzaid Vismuradov Mercedes? He took it in an impudent way. Because of a dispute, I came and took it. Says: “Give him here,” “- said Emelianenko. He is currently waiting for the car to be returned to him.

The fact that Emelianenko betted a Mercedes donated by Kadyrov was reported in March. Manager Azamat Bostanov said that the athlete made a bet with the head of the Akhmat fight club Vismuradov, according to which he had to quit drinking, and otherwise give up the car. According to Bostanov, the dispute did not become an incentive for the fighter.

Emelianenko has not performed since the summer of 2020. In July, he lost to compatriot Magomed Ismailov. On account of the heavyweight 28 wins, 20 of which by knockout, and eight defeats. Another fight with his participation ended in a draw.