Russian MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko posted a video from a training session before the fight against pop MMA fighter Evgeny Ershov.

“Today I have a cross”, — shared the athlete during the run.

Earlier, on May 3, Hardcore FC heavyweight champion Timur Slashchinin advised Emelianenko to prepare well for a fight with pop MMA fighter Yevgeny Ershov. He noted that the outcome of the battle will depend on the form of Emelianenko.

Emelianenko, in turn, refused to drink alcohol. He is also actively involved in sports and gaining weight, getting used to the fatigue.

Prior to this, on April 28, mixed martial arts fighter Alexander Shlemenko said that the possible victory of Emelianenko depends only on him in the battle against Yershov. He also noted that a professional athlete has an advantage over a blogger by default, but underestimating an opponent must be avoided.

The new REN TV Fight Club super series tournament will take place on May 26 in Moscow at the Dynamo volleyball arena. In total there will be four fights in the format of “three rounds of three minutes”.

The main fight of the evening will be held by Russian MMA fighter Alexei Oleinik and Briton Oli Thompson. The co-main fight will be the confrontation between the mixed martial arts fighter Alexander Emelianenko and the blogger, athlete Yevgeny Ershov. In addition, pop-MMA star, master of sports in boxing Zelimkhan Dukaev, nicknamed Machine Gunner, and Yury Ryaboy, a fighter of the Our Business League, will meet in the ring.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the fights live, starting at 23:00.