Mixed martial arts fighter Alexander Emelianenko jumped on Vyacheslav Datsik and knocked him down during an open training session before the REN TV Fight Club tournament.

In a video published on Instagram (belongs to the Meta organization, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation), Emelianenko jumped on Datsik and threw him into the ring.

In a commentary on the video, Vyacheslav called Emelianenko a “funny type” and said that they could become friends.

Recall that the fighters clashed for a long time until they met in the ring in September. Datsik knocked out Emelianenko 12 seconds after the start of the fight.

On Wednesday, December 14, the stars of the REN TV Fight Club held an open training session before the Super Series tournament.

The final tournament within the framework of the REN TV Fight Club super series will take place on December 16 live on the TV channel. The main event will be the fight between Russian MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko and popular video blogger Svyatoslav Kovalenko. The fight will take place in the format of “three rounds of three minutes”.

Competitions will be held in Moscow at the Dynamo volleyball arena (Vasilisa Kozhina St., 13). The start is at 19:00. Tickets can be purchased here.