Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Alexander Emelianenko criticized rapper Morgenstern. He expressed his opinion in the comments to the VseProSport portal.

“Yesterday hundreds of people threw me the so-called clip of this so-called artist, in which he defiles religion. What can I say here? When there are no brains, and you can not take off something like that, ”the athlete said.

Earlier, the rapper, together with DJ Smash, released a video for the song “New Wave”, in which he uses drugs in the image of the Pope and dances in the temple. The video scored seven million views in two days, the ratio of likes and dislikes is ten to one.

“We do not use or promote the use of psychotropic substances. Profanity and sexual scenes are present. Strictly 18+. All characters are fictional, and the action takes place in a parallel universe, do not take everything seriously, ”- specified in the disclaimer to the video.

In April, boxer Alexei Papin called for the ban of Morgenstern and called him a bastard. Previously, the rapper was criticized by mixed-style fighters Alexander Shlemenko, Magomed Ismailov and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The latter expressed the hope that a special disciplinary body will appear in Russia, which will “clean all this dirt from the screens.”

Emelianenko has not performed since the summer of 2020. In July, he lost to Ismailov. On account of the heavyweight 28 wins, 20 of which by knockout, and eight defeats. Another fight with his participation ended in a draw.