MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko and blogger Evgeny Ershov on May 17 met for the first time in person before the fight. They played gastronomic “Russian roulette”.

As a first test, the men were given a dish of canapés. One of the appetizers was very spicy, everything else had a neutral taste. Athletes had to eat one sandwich at a time, avoiding spicy ones. They came out in a draw: probably one of the fighters did not notice how he ate a spicy snack.

The second test was the following task: to drink fruit drink from a pile standing on an ax. This had to be done without the help of hands. Emelianenko coped with this task perfectly.

On May 14, Ershov noted that the upcoming duel with Emelianenko could become a “springboard into the world of fighting” for him if he managed to “knock out” the opponent.

The fighters will meet in the ring as part of the REN TV Fight Club super series tournament on May 26. This will be a head-to-head match.

The main meeting will be a fight between Russian MMA fighter Alexei Oleinik and Briton Oli Thompson. In addition, pop-MMA star, master of sports in boxing Zelimkhan Dukaev, nicknamed Machine Gunner, and Yury Ryaboy, a fighter of the Our Business league, will meet in the ring. In addition, viewers will see the fight between Ivan Emelianenko and Alexei Ledenev.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the battles live, starting at 23:00.